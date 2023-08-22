Forgiveness not a word in Khalilur Rehman Qamar's script

Entertainment Entertainment Forgiveness not a word in Khalilur Rehman Qamar's script

Mahira and Qamar are not on good terms for last three years

22 August,2023 02:50 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Known playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar has once again refused to work with talented Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho director said in an interview that he would not work with Mahira Khan anymore.

“Have you given NRO to Mahira?” the host asked.

Qamar first tried to parry the question but the anchor insisted. “Is there any mediation by mutual friends between you and Mahira,” the host asked.

“Yes, several attempts of mediation were made by mutual friends but I cannot work with her anymore,” the Punjab Nahi Jaongi director said.

It merits mention here that Mahira had publicly criticised Qamar for his heated argument with Marvi Sirmed during a live show in 2020. Since then, Mahira and Qamar are not on good terms.

“I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking,” Mahira had tweeted.

Later, Khalilur Rehman Qamar regretted casting Mahira Khan in his project.

“It was a sin to cast Mahira Khan in drama Sadaqe Tumhare," he had said.

In his latest interview, the controversial director said they both had a relationship of mutual respect but Mahira’s tweet was very vulgar and unethical.

“She is very beautiful and has great acting skills but I cannot work with her anymore,” Qamar said.