Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra are about to wed

21 August,2023 08:17 pm

(Web Desk) - After secretly getting engaged on May 13 of this year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are planning a low-key wedding as the next step in their marriage.

Initial speculations suggested a late-year wedding; however, most recent reports indicate that the pair has set September 25 for their nuptials. The couple is said to be planning a destination wedding, imitating the aesthetic of Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas.

Another report stated, "It will be a lavish wedding. Regarding the celebrations that the families will hold, Parineeti is rather reticent. The specifics and her dates are already being worked out by her team. In the first week of September, she will start making preparations for her wedding.

Following the reported ceremony, there is said to be a sumptuous celebration in Gurugram. In fact, there were rumours that Parineeti and Raghav had scouted wedding venues in the scenic state after getting engaged.

Parineeti Chopra had made a point of stating that they were delaying setting a date till after their business obligations were finished when asked about her marriage to Raghav Chadha before.

In front of their close friends and family, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were engaged in a simple yet endearing ceremony with an earthy theme at Kapurthala House in Delhi.

