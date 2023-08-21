In Paris, Sarah Khan and her daughter share a "sweet" moment

Entertainment Entertainment In Paris, Sarah Khan and her daughter share a "sweet" moment

In Paris, Sarah Khan and her daughter share a "sweet" moment

21 August,2023 07:17 pm

(Web Desk) - Famous actress Sarah Khan and her daughter Alyana Falak discover that a hot chocolate is the ideal method to stay warm in Paris.

The "Raqs-e-Bismil" diva posted a new batch of photos on Instagram to update her followers on her vacation to Paris.

She wrote "The best hot chocolate in Paris" as the caption for the pictures.

Fans quickly responded to the picture of the mother and daughter in the city having a "heavenly" hot chocolate.

"Masha-Allah" was written by one of the users. Another commenter complimented the diva and her adorable youngster with a set of scorching emoticons.

On Instagram, Sarah has amassed over 10.8 million followers.