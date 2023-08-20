Nayyara Noor being remembered on first death anniversary

Nightingale of Pakistan was decorated with Pride of Performance in 2006

20 August,2023 03:02 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - First death anniversary of legendary playback singer Nayyara Noor is being observed today.

Known as the ‘Nightingale of Pakistan’, she sang patriotic songs, including Sohni Dharti, as well as countless ones for Pakistani films.

Born in the Indian state of Assam in 1950, she migrated to Pakistan with her family in the late 1950s.

A keen enthusiast of melody, she started learning music at a very early age and got her first break on Radio Pakistan in 1968. Three years later, she was introduced at PTV.

In recognition of the contribution of Nayyara Noor to the music industry, the government of Pakistan conferred the Pride of Performance Award on her in 2006.

She passed away on August 20, 2022 in Karachi.

