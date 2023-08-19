TikToker Jannat Mirza adopts Arabian look in Dubai desert

19 August,2023 02:55 pm

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s latest photo shoot in Dubai desert is going viral on social media.

The internet sensation enjoys a huge fan following as Pakistan’s top ranking TikToker.

The Tere Bajre Di Rakhi star keeps her fans updated on social media through her posts and pictures.

Jannat was recently spotted enjoying a luxury desert safari in Dubai and her look was loved by the fans very much.

The social media users were in awe after having an Arabian look of the TikTok star.

“Let's be clear, I don't trust anyone anymore, Jannat captioned the post”.

Wearing a signature Arabic scarf, Jannat also showed her dressing sense efficiently.

The comment section was filled with heart emojis by her fans.