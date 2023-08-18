Alia Bhatt gains internet fame for her charming smile

Entertainment Entertainment Alia Bhatt gains internet fame for her charming smile

Alia Bhatt gains internet fame for her charming smile

18 August,2023 09:08 pm

(Web Desk) - Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt never ceases to amaze her fans, whether it's with her spellbinding acting prowess or captivating social media posts.

Taking to Instagram, she left her fans smitten with a set of two breathtaking snaps. In the photos, she is seen flaunting her infectious smile while donning a stunning rainbow-coloured dress.

The green grass and trees in the background, took the snaps to another level.

For the post, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” captioned, “No word. Just vibes.”

Fans started to praise the diva in no time after she dropped her catchy snaps on the social media platform.

Alia’s unwavering commitment to her career and robust connection with her fans helped her amass over 79 million followers on Instagram.

