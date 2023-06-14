Junaid Niazi shares loved up pictures on wife's birthday

14 June,2023

LAHORE, (Online) - Many new actors have entered the industry in the past few years and Junaid niazi is one such actor who has become a known name in a very short span of time.

He started his career in the showbiz industry with modelling while he was simultaneously doing a corporate job. He then shifted his focus to acting and made a great debut with Sinf e Aahan.

He has since worked in other multi-starrers and also featured in Sar e Raah as Saba Qamar’s brother.

He has always credited his career’s success to his beautiful wife and anchor Shajia Niazi. He has shared that it was his wife who motivated him to go for his passion and dreams and start working in showbiz.

The couple is blessed with a beautiful daughter and Junaid never misses an opportunity to share his love for his wife and daughter. It was his wife Shajia’s birthday and he penned down a beautiful post as he shared some beautiful clicks of the two.