Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note as her daughter marks debut in movie 'The Archies'

He writes supportive message for her daughter and the entire team

13 June,2023 06:41 pm

(Web Desk) – Shah Rukh Khan is a name that needs no intrduction in the entertainment industry and he is as supportive father as a good actor.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote supportive message for her daughter and the entire team, “I remember when I was young (millions of years ago) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.”

He also mentioned how proud he is after seeing his daughter earning laurels.

The poster SRK shared featured Suhana, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

Suhana marks her debut in the acting world with the movie The Archies and it is the first ever movie to be produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films which is owned by Zoya and Reema kagti.

