Several injured as fire erupted on the set of 'GLADIATOR II'

The company mentioned that the injured crew members are currently in stable condition

13 June,2023 04:12 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Multiple individuals from the crew have been injured after an accident occurred during the shooting of Hollywood film "Gladiator 2" in Morocco.

The production company, "Paramount Pictures," has stated that no casualties were reported during the incident on the set. The shooting of the film was already scheduled, but unfortunately, the incident happened unexpectedly.

The company further mentioned that the injured crew members are currently in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

According to a report, a large fire erupted on the set during the film's shooting, causing injuries to multiple crew members.

The company's spokesperson said that the security staff, ambulances, and medical teams present at the scene promptly provided necessary medical assistance to the affected individuals and ensured their well-being.

Paramount production reiterated that as per their policy, they strictly adhere to all health and safety measures during productions, and upon resuming production, all necessary precautions will be ensured.