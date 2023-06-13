Model Fiza Ali mourns death of elder sister

Fiza Ali previously appealed for prayers for her sister's health

13 June,2023 03:33 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan's renowned model, actress, and host Fiza Ali's elder sister has passed away after prolonged illness on Monday.

She had been unwell for the past few days, and Fiza Ali had previously appealed for prayers for her sister's health by sharing a video a month ago. At that time, she was on a ventilator.

Fiza Ali took to Instagram to appeal for prayers for her sister, writing that she has departed, leaving me and Faryal behind forever. Please pray for her journey ahead in the afterlife.