Rollicking event turns into tragedy as model dies during fashion show

12 June,2023 08:10 pm

(Web Desk) – A 24 years old young model died after she succumbed to injuries due to a lighting truss fell on her.

The event occurred in Noida’s film city and was attended by large crowd and, as a result of incident, a man was also seriously injured.

Vanshika Chopra, the victim, attended the show as volunteer promoter, had a wonderful carrier ahead of her but life had other plans for her.

Meantime, local authorities started an investigation into the incident.

Fashion show’s organizers and the individuals responsible for installing the lighting truss were being questioned to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

Related to the matter, four individuals have been arrested and the police stated that suitable legal action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.