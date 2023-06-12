FIA arrests TikToker Sundal Khattak in Hareem Shah video leaks case

12 June,2023 02:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested TikToker Sundal Khattak after an Islamabad court dismissed her plea for bail in the Hareem Shah video leaks case on Monday.

Special Judge Central Islamabad heard the video leak case filed by TikToker Hareem Shah. Accused Sundal Khattak denied the allegations saying that she neither shot Hareem’s videos nor leaked any of her videos.

Sundal apprised the court that Hareem Shah’s videos were just leaked, but she [Hareem] had been harassing her for years. “Hareem has been blackmailing me through indecent photos,” she said.

Plaintiff Hareem Shah also showed the videos and pictures in the court room. The prosecutor argued that everyone is aware that what type of content is being used on Tik Tok.

After hearing the arguments, Special Judge Central Azam Khan rejected Sundal Khattak’s bail plea, after which she was arrested by the FIA.

Shah had approached the court after her private videos went viral on the internet. She alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the friends she used to live with.

