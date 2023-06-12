Ali Abbas condemns Hollywood's portrayal of Muslims as 'terrorists' in projects

By shedding light on this issue, Abbas hopes to inspire change

KARACHI (Online) - Actor Ali Abbas recently took to social media to express his concern and disappointment regarding Hollywood's portrayal of Muslims, particularly in projects that depict Pakistan as a hub of terrorism. The Qalandar actor highlighted the negative impact such portrayals can have on the perceptions of Pakistan and its people.

Abbas took to his Instagram Story on Saturday and emphasised the need to "pick our game up" and address the misrepresentation of Pakistan in Hollywood projects.

Posting a picture of an actor wearing a namaz cap with a long beard, he highlighted high-profile productions like the Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer film Fubar and Ryan Reynolds and Ana De Armas’ romantic-action drama Ghosted as detrimental for perpetuating negative stereotypes and fueling misguided perceptions of a country as a centre of terrorism.

“We got to pick our game up. Hollywood is projecting Pakistan as the hub of terrorism in high-profile projects like Fubar and Ghosted. This is not a good sign because that is how they develop perceptions. Our country is already dealing with a lot. It is do or die for us in all possible manners so let's make it work,” he wrote in a statement on his Story and called upon fans to come together and work towards rectifying the misrepresentation of their nation in international media.

The actor's statement serves as a reminder of the power and responsibility that filmmakers and content creators hold in shaping public perceptions. By shedding light on this issue, Abbas hopes to inspire change and encourage a more accurate and balanced representation of Pakistan and its people in Hollywood projects.