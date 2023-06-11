Taher Shah announces Hollywood debut with 'Eye to Eye' movie

11 June,2023 11:06 pm

(Web Desk) – Followers of Pakistani singer Taher Shah were surprised and enthralled after the announcement of his new Hollywood project ‘Eye to Eye’.

Taking to Twitter, the singer described in detail about the new project, adding that he wrote the script, dialogue, screenplay and lyrics of the song in the movie.

"He is also the singer and musician of the film and will play the protagonist character in the movie produced by Eye to Eye Ltd. In the film Canadian, American, and international artists will act and new faces will be introduced. The movie will be shot in Canada, America, and UAE and will be completed in three phases," read the Twitter post.

"It will be Shah's debut Hollywood film and will be released worldwide. Along with English, it will also be released in the Urdu language," the post explained.

What increased the fans’ excitement was an announcement that the pre-production of the movie has been completed in North America and its production work would begin soon.

"Genuine art takes time to create and Taher Shah believes in creating original work he always showcases his creativity through unique projects. Shah knows people do wait for him to release his project. Shah does one project at a time although it is very easy for him to make as many songs as he always wants to do selected work, it's important to him what message you convey with your project," read the post.

The project, announced few years back, remained incomplete due to Covid-19 led disruption everywhere.

"Now he is focusing on his film project and as always viewers will see the original work in his movie too. It's a big and international project and colossal things take time to create and require years of hard work especially when a unique kind of project has to be released therefore it will be released at the right time."

The post assured the fans that with many surprises surely "Eye to Eye" will be a classic masterpiece movie," the management added.