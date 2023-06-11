Indian actor Rubina Dilaik shares details after road accident

Entertainment Entertainment Indian actor Rubina Dilaik shares details after road accident

She was in a state of shock, but luckily as per the medical test, everything is good

11 June,2023 12:29 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Indian actor Rubina Dilaik who is also the winner of Big Boss Season 14 met a terrible accident in Mumbai.

Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla apprised the fans about the accident on Twitter. The incident took place on June 10 [Saturday], when their car got hit by a truck. He told people to be careful on roads as there are reckless drivers out there. He also stated that Rubina was in the car too and she is fine.

Later, Rubina also tweeted about the incident. She updated her fans about her current condition. She said that her head and lower back got hit due to the impact. She was in a state of shock, but luckily as per the medical tests, everything is good.

She further added that legal action has been taken against the truck driver and urged people to be very mindful on roads.

— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023