Sonya Jehan and Natasha Lakhani's beautiful family moments

Check out some beautiful pictures of the duo with their family

11 June,2023 10:52 am

ISLAMABAD, (Online) - Natasha Lakhani is a famous celebrity makeup artist and social media influencer. She has a huge fan following as she shares her life and many tips and tricks with her fans.

People love Natasha’s approachability and the way she reacts with her fans. Natasha Lakhani is the granddaughter of legendary Madam Noor Jehan and the talent definitely runs in this family.

Her cousin and superstar Sonya Jehan is also visiting and looks like the family had a lot of fun times. Natasha took to her Instagram and shared some pictures with her followers.

The family had a lot of lunches and celebrated birthdays together. Sonya looked like her beautiful self in her casual best while Natasha had that pregnancy glow as they all got together to have that much-needed family time.

Check out some beautiful pictures of the duo with their family and you all will surely want to have that family time for yourself: