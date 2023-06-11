Hamza Ali Abbasi talks about upcoming drama Jaan E Jahaan in detail

People like sad things, says Hamza

11 June,2023 10:36 am

LAHORE, (Online) - Hamza Ali Abbasi is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor. He is soon making his comeback on the television screen.

Previously, the actor announced to quit the media industry. His film The Legend of Maula Jatt has also gotten a huge success. Currently, the actor is on the shoot of his upcoming drama serial Jaan E Jahaan. Hamza Ali Abbasi’s fans are excited about his upcoming project.

The drama Jaan E Jahaan is produced by ace producer Samina Humayun Saeed & Sana Shahnawaz under the banner of Next Level Entertainment Productions. The story of the drama is written by Rida Bilal and it is being directed by Qasim Ali Mureed. Ayeza Khan is playing the main lead alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Talking about it, Hamza said, “Yes, I am doing Jaan E Jahaan, I am really looking forward to it, obviously, the script is as per my choice, I am grateful to Sana. Sana, Humayun and Samina are like family and I’m glad that all my reservations are accommodated by Sana Shanawaz.

Further talking about the ending of the drama, he said , “history tells that the dramas in which I die always do good, let’s see what would be the ending of Jaan E Jahaan, time will tell”. He also said that people like sad things.