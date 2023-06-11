Naimal Khawar enjoying summer time with sister

LAHORE, (ONLINE) - Naimal Khawar Khan is a talented and adorable Pakistani television and film actor and social media influencer.

Naimal’s showbiz journey began with a popular feature film Verna. It was a big film, directed by Shoaib Mansoor. Soon after the film, she got a chance to work in Hum TV’s hit drama serial Anaa.

Her on-screen pairing with Usman Mukhtar was admired by fans. Naimal Khawar Khan is an amazing artist and painting is her passion. The gorgeous Naimal Khawar is happily married to ace Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi. They have an adorable son named Mustafa Abbasi.

Naimal Khawar Khan’s sister Fiza Khawar is in Pakistan. She came to Pakistan after the gap of a year. The Khawar sisters are enjoying their summer time with kids and family.

They had a mini pool day at home. Naimal Khawar shared the picture with her son Mustafa Abbasi. She also shared pictures with sister Fiza. The gorgeous Fiza Khawar also shared her beautiful pictures.