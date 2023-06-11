Federal Information minister announces Rs.3bn for Entertainment industry

The funds have been allocated for Film Finance Fund and Artists’ health insurance

11 June,2023 06:32 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that two billion rupees have been allocated for the entertainment industry.

The minister claimed that the two billion rupees allocation would be designated for Film Finance Fund and one billion rupees for the Artists' Health Insurance in this proposed budget.

In a tweet, she said that these measures will play a major role in the growth of our film industry and improvement in the welfare of our nation's artists.

The Minister further said that this will play a key role in the promotion of Pakistan's narrative, heritage and culture through films, as well as the growth of screen tourism in Pakistan.