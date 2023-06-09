Kajol sets to take break from social media, deletes all Instagram posts

09 June,2023 06:49 pm

(Web Desk) - Kajol has left her fans surprised and shocked with the actress announcement that she is taking some time off the social media.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote that she is facing one of the toughest moments in her life and also deleted all her Instagram posts.

Kajol shared a note which read, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.” The actor captioned it, “Taking a break from social media.” While Kajol did not mention the reason behind this decision, many asked if it is part of promotion for her upcoming web show, The Good Wife. Director P Malhotra also wrote in comments, “When is the good wife trailer out.”

Fans reacted emotionally and some wished her good luck following the announcement by the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actress.

One user posted, “I don’t know what happened with you but know that we, the fans, love you and we miss your captions and beautiful posts, We wish you the best

