Guru episode 1 leaves audience emotional

09 June,2023 09:04 am

LAHORE, (Online) - Ali Rehman Khan is an actor who came into the field simply because of his passion. Leaving a lucrative job at UN, Ali entered the industry and he has since been a part of many films and dramas. The actor is however, mostly famous for his looks and gets roles of the rich boy tycoons which he does well.

His other roles are also mostly very urban but the man just did something totally out of the box as he is playing an inersex character in his new drama Guru. Guru is written by Likhari and produced by Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat. Ali Rehman Khan is playing a very massy character and he will be depicting the challenges our intersex community has to face everyday.

The first episode of the drama went on air last night and it has blown over the audience. People were emotional about the struggles intersex people have to face and Ali Rehman Khan just shocked everyone with his different look as well the accent and mannersisms he depicted, thanks to director Bilawal Hussain Abbasi.