Kahani Suno singer Kaifi Khalil drops new song

Entertainment Entertainment Kahani Suno singer Kaifi Khalil drops new song

Kaifi has once again kept the video super simple which adds more to the character of the song

09 June,2023 08:52 am

LAHORE, (Online) - Kahani Suno 2.0 is the biggest sensation of the season. The song was trending all over the world and people who could understand Urdu fell for the melodious voice of singer Kaifi Khalil and lyrics that touched hearts.

The song also became the OST of the popular drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and it is honestly the only good thing about the show. Kaifi Khalil was already under the radar of many as he sung Kana Yaari in Coke Studio and his single Kahani Suno gave him that special place in everyone’s playlists.

The singer is highly loved all across the sub-continent area and people were waiting for his new song to drop.

Kaifi Khalil has now come out with a new song Mansoob and it is once again full of those heart touching lyrics and probably the new anthem for all the heartbreaks of this season.

Kaifi has once again kept the video super simple which adds more to the character of the song.

Here is the official video of Kaifi's new song ‘Mansoob’