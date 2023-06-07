Mariyam Nafees beach photoshoot with husband

07 June,2023 11:05 am

LAHORE, (ONLINE) - Mariyam Nafees is a beautiful Pakistani actress and host. She has worked in many hit drama serials including Yaqeen Ka Safar, Kam Zarf and Mohabbat Chor Di Maine.

Mariyam Nafees has a substantial social media following and fans love to see her pictures. She loves to share pictures with her husband on her social media. Mariyam Nafees will soon be seen in drama serial Neem.

Recently, Mariyam has shared the beautiful pictures from her husband’s birthday which she celebrated on Beach.

The actress has shared the adorable and captivating photoshoot with her husband on her Instagram. Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmad are looking super adorable in beautiful beach outfits.

Mariyam also shared a lovely caption along with her pictures, she wrote, “Girl is obsessed with this man and the beach”.