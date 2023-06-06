Hiba Bukhari refutes sensationalism regarding 'Domestic Abuse'

Entertainment Entertainment Hiba Bukhari refutes sensationalism regarding 'Domestic Abuse'

In an interview she humorously said that Areez forces her to do all the household chores

06 June,2023 04:59 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s showbiz actress Hiba Bukhari has expressed outrage against those spreading false news regarding domestic violence on her

Hiba Bukhari rejected the fake news portraying her as victim of domestic abuse, by sharing a screenshot of a private TV news report on her Instagram story and deleted the story afterwards.

The actress expressed her dissatisfaction by writing on her story “Stop spreading lies!” and referred to it as yellow journalism.

Recently, Hiba Bukhari had revealed in an interview that she once humorously said that her husband Areez forces her to do all the household chores, including cleaning and laundry.

In the interview, the actress also mentioned that her father reassured her that there was nothing wrong with it and that it is her own home.

According to Hiba Bukhari, her interview was misrepresented on social media implying that her husband subjects her to torture. Whereas, the actress stated that she is extremely happy in her married life and face no such issue.