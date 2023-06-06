Production designer reveals that Barbie's theme lead to scarcity of pink colour

She mentioned that abundant use of pink paint in sets has caused global shortage

06 June,2023 04:52 am

LOS ANGELES (Web Desk) – Barbie’s production designer revealed that the preparation for the upcoming Hollywood film "Barbie" has caused a shortage of pink paint globally.

According to Architectural Digest, a popular monthly magazine for architectural designs, the film's production designer, Sarah Green, has revealed that an extensive amount of pink paint has been used in the construction of various studio sets for the Barbie film, leading to a scarcity of pink paint worldwide.

In an interview with the magazine, Sarah Green while discussing the process of creating the sets for Barbie stated that preserving childhood memories was crucial for her during the preparation for the film and she wanted the pink colour to be vibrant and abundantly present.

The production designer expressed her memory that she began to love Barbie when she was young due to the pink colour. She mentioned that the quantity of pink paint used in the construction of sets has significantly reduced the availability of pink paint worldwide.