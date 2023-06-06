Ahad Raza Mir all set to act in another Hollywood series

Ahad Raza Mir has shared a glimpse of his character in "World on Fire 2" on social media

06 June,2023 04:51 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir is all set to act yet in another international web series based on the events of Second World War.

According to reports, Ahad Raza Mir will play the character of Rajab, the leader of the British Indian troops, in the upcoming Hollywood web series "World on Fire 2".

The series expectedly spanning over six episodes will present the backdrop of the Second World War, where German Luftwaffe pilots wreak havoc and roam over the skies of Manchester.

Whereas, the first series based on seven episodes portrays the story of the first year of the war, starting with the German invasion of Poland in September 1939 and ending with the Battle of Britain.



Ahad Raza Mir has shared a glimpse of his character in "World on Fire 2" on social media, which has been well-received by fans. The star actor was also congratulated by many of his colleagues for continuously accomplishing new achievements.

The second part of the series will recreate the destruction caused by the war in Britain, Nazi Germany, occupied France, and the deserts of Africa.

The first series of "World on Fire" was released in 2019 and gained significant attention from viewers. The release date for the second part of the series is expected to be in October this year, although there has been no official announcement about the release date yet.