Disney greenlights development of Hocus Pocus 3, following sequel's success

Entertainment Entertainment Disney greenlights development of Hocus Pocus 3, following sequel's success

The film revolves around a teenage boy accidentally resurrecting three witches on Halloween night

05 June,2023 03:01 pm

(Web Desk) - Disney has officially announced its plans for the development of Hocus Pocus 3, following the success of its sequel.

The news was confirmed by Walt Disney Pictures president, Sean Bailey, in an interview with The New York Times. The beloved franchise, featuring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, will be returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus, originally released in 1993, was directed by Kenny Ortega, with a screenplay by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, based on a story by David Kirschner and Garris.

The film revolves around a teenage boy accidentally resurrecting three witches on Halloween night.

The sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, was released in 2022 and saw the trio of stars reprising their roles as the iconic Sanderson sisters. Directed by Anne Fletcher, the film featured a screenplay by Jen D'Angelo and a story by Kirschner, Blake Harris, and D'Angelo.

Although the original cast returned for the sequel, some members from the first film were unable to make appearances. D'Angelo hinted at a potential third installment that would showcase the characters Max Dennison, played by Omri Katz, and Allison Watts, portrayed by Vinessa Shaw.

D'Angelo expressed her efforts to include the original cast in cameos, but due to various reasons, it did not materialize. However, in Hocus Pocus 3, the writer hopes to see Max and Allison living in California.

