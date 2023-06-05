Fans adore Ushna Shah's picnic pictures with husband

Here are some of the pictures

05 June,2023 01:41 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Talented Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has recently shared some new pictures with her fans, in which the Balaa actor could been seen on a picnic with her husband.

Three months ago, Ushna Shah got married to golfer Hamza Ameen who is half Pakistani and. The actor is currently in France along with her husband. She also shared pictures from Disney Land and other historical places and her fans are loving it.

