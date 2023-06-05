Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

05 June,2023 01:08 pm

05 June,2023 01:08 pm

INDIA (Web Desk) – Veteran Indian actor Sulochana Latkar passed away at the age of 94.

According to Indian media, she died at a hospital in a Mumbai on Sunday. Shortly before her death, her daughter had told the media that her mother was shifted to the hospital due to breathing problems and her condition is deteriorating.

Later, the actor was placed on ventilator, but she couldn’t make it.

Sulochana Latkar worked in 300 Bollywood and Marathi films including Shree 420, Naagin, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin and Mr. and Mrs. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2009.

