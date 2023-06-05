Audience like dramas portraying women as oppressed: M. Ahmad

Entertainment Entertainment Audience like dramas portraying women as oppressed: M. Ahmad

Whenever a drama shows a strong girl audience tend to change the channel

05 June,2023 04:00 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s senior actor and writer Muhammad Ahmed of the drama industry said that viewers like dramas showing women as oppressed.

While speaking on a program on a private TV channel, senior actor Muhammad Ahmed said that a writer always produce content that is in demand and he does not always inculcate his own thoughts. Muhammad Ahmad said when he raised voice against this trend as a writer, he was shown the rating list that clearly implies the difference that what the audience need to see.

The actor revealed that according to the shown rating lists, the drama in which a girl is being harassed hits 14 rating, contrary to that when the girl is shown resisting the torturer while holding the hand of her mother-in-law in an episode and saying that she won't tolerate abuse anymore, the rating drops to 4.

Muhammad Ahmed explained that this means that audience remain contended when we show an oppressed and submissive girl, but when we show a strong girl, they change the channel.