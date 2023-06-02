Ayesha Omar hails legendary Nayyar Ejaz as Finest Co-Actor

'Taxali' is an upcoming crime-thriller set be released on this Eid-ul-Azha

02 June,2023 11:42 am

ISLAMABAD, (APP) - Sharing the screen with the most acclaimed actor in the Pakistani drama industry, Nayyar Ejaz, Omar is nothing but all praised about the Taxali co-actor.

Starring top-notch cast of the industry including Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain, Mehar Bano, Nayyer Ejaz, Iffat Omar, Iftikhar Thakur, Babar Ali, Umar Aalam, and Sheheryar Cheema, ‘Taxali’ is an upcoming crime-thriller set be released on this Eid-ul-Azha as announced by the director.

Since the announcement of the most anticipated film got aired, fans have been witnessing sweet interactions between two of its co-stars.

The ‘Karachi se Lahore’ star took to her Instagram account and started pouring heartfelt appreciation for the most senior & loveable actor Nayyar Ejaz, sharing her overwhelming emotions for being honored to have him as an acting coach & mentor.

“Nayyer Bhai you are a true legend and that’s why I wanted you as my acting coach”, stated the actor.

Omar further expressed her gratitude and respect also, for the ‘Na Maloom Afrad’ actor while attributing him as a legendary & talented one from the industry.

“It’s been amazing working with you & learning with you. The credit goes to you and the whole crew & cast”.

Continuing with the praising session between both the stars, Ejaz also responded being grateful for the sweet gesture by ‘Love Mein Ghum’ actress, stating her professionalism & dedication towards her tough & challenging role as noteworthy.

Apart from Taxali, Omar is also a part of the upcoming cinematic release Kukri, set to be aired on 2nd June 2023.