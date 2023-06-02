Urvashi Rautela moves to new home worth? 190 crore: report

Urvashi moved to her new house without making any noise about her investment

02 June,2023 09:15 am

ISLAMABAD, (Online) - Urvashi Rautela has a new address in Mumbai. While it's not known if she has purchased or rented the property, it is said to be worth 190 crore.

Urvashi Rautela's new address

As per report on Live Mint, Urvashi's new home comes with a lavish garden, a personal gym and a huge backyard space. She shares a wall with the popular Chopra bungalow which was previously owned by Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra who died earlier this year.

Reportedly, Urvashi moved to her new house without making any noise about her investment, about three months ago. However, the nature of her purchase is still unknown, whether she has purchased the property or rented it. Even the name of her new bungalow is under wraps.

Bollywood celebs living in Juhu, Mumbai

Reportedly, the actor was searching for her dream house for seven to eight months. While reports indicate that she had interests in a bungalow named Celest, located within the Lokhandwala Complex, she opted for the Juhu one and joined the league of celebs who have been living in Juhu. This includes Amitabh Bachchan living in Jalsa, Kajol and Ajay Devgan who live in Shivshakti, John Abraham who lives in Villa in the Sky and Hrithik Roshan’s Mannat Apartments.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna also have their sea-facing bungalow in the same neighbourhood. Actor Anil Kapoor also lives in the same area.

Urvashi Rautela's latest work

Urvashi was recently seen on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Following her appearance at the prestigious festival, she attended the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. She was last seen in Telugu film Agent's dance number Wild Saala in a special appearance.

Urvashi Rautela became a popular face after winning the title of Miss Diva Universe 2015. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great (2013) and appeared in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016), Hate Story 4 (2018) and Pagalpanti (2019). Later, she foray into Kannada films with Mr Airavata in 2014. Her first Tamil film came out in 2022, The Legend.