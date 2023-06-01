Twitterverse floods historic battle tweet with hilarious, off-topic responses

01 June,2023 09:00 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In a surprising turn of events, a tweet asking users to name famous historic battle has sparked a flood of unexpected and humorous responses. The tweet, originally posted by a user and shared with the instruction "WITHOUT GOOGLING Name a famous historic battle," has since garnered an astounding 35.4k quote tweets from individuals worldwide, each contributing their unique take on the topic.

The tweet has garnered 295.2 million views.

Among the myriad of responses, some Twitter users deviated significantly from the historical theme.

One user shared a clip from a memorable incident involving Pakistani politician Khawaja Asif and a PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leader, in which Asif can be seen targeting and insulting his political opponent during their return to parliament following the 2014 dharna.

In another unexpected twist, a user decided to share an argument between two news anchors. The clip highlighted the intense exchange of words between the anchors, demonstrating that battles can manifest in various forms, even within the media landscape.

Not to be outdone, movie enthusiasts chimed in with their own contributions. One user shared a popular film clip featuring Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma engaging in a light-hearted battle of eating gol gappas, a beloved Indian snack.

The unexpected diversion from the historical context injected a touch of entertainment into the trending thread.

Similarly, another movie clip surfaced, this time featuring a monkey slapping actor Akshay Kumar after the latter tried to retrieve mobile phone from the mischievous monkey. The clip added a dose of humor to the mix, showcasing battles that exist within the realm of comedy.

Although unrelated to historic battles, this poignant moment touched the hearts of many social media users.

As the flood of off-topic responses continues, it highlights the unpredictable nature of online interactions. Twitter, known for its diverse user base, proves once again that it can swiftly turn any discussion into a platform for humor, entertainment, and even moments of heartfelt connection.

While the original intent of the tweet may have been overshadowed, it serves as a reminder that the power of social media lies in its ability to bring people together, even in unexpected ways.