Hiba Bukhari stresses importance of balance in married life

Hiba Bukhari highlighted the significance of maintaining balance in married life

01 June,2023 05:04 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, renowned Pakistani television actor Hiba Bukhari highlighted the significance of maintaining a balance in married life, whether it is within the in-laws' household or one's parents' home.

During the interview, Hiba Bukhari expressed that parents hold a significant place in an individual's life, and no other relationship can replace that bond.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing and respecting the value of each relationship without undermining the role it plays in one's life.

Ms Bukhari firmly asserted that maintaining a balance among these relationships is crucial for a successful married life.

Speaking about her personal experience, Hiba Bukhari praised her mother-in-law as a sophisticated and supportive woman. She stated that her own parents had always emphasized the importance of valuing family members and their contributions.