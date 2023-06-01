Actor Anumta Qureshi accuses in-laws of ill-treatment

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Anumta Qureshi, a prominent Pakistani actor, has recently come forward with serious allegations of ill-treatment against her in-laws. In a series of Instagram stories, she shed light on the mistreatment she has endured from her husband Sarang's relatives, including her mother and sister, which she claims to have ignored for some time.

Ms Qureshi made scathing remarks about her mother-in-law, stating that she constantly finds ways to insult her and restrict her freedom. According to the actor, her mother-in-law has subjected her to physical and verbal abuse over several years.

Ms Qureshi also revealed that her sister-in-law, Farheen Qazi, had allegedly tortured her own mother, resulting in a fractured leg.

The actor further disclosed that her husband is frequently away from home due to work commitments, leaving her vulnerable to mistreatment from her mother-in-law.

She claimed that her mother-in-law even denies her food, forcing her to go hungry, as she allegedly hides ration items from her. Ms Qureshi expressed her frustration at her mother-in-law's belief that her acting career makes it impossible for them to have a settled life together.

Despite the distress caused by her in-laws, Ms Qureshi praised her husband for his unwavering support throughout the ordeal, crediting him as her source of strength.

In her Instagram story, she also reached out to her fans and followers, requesting their prayers during this challenging time.

Anumta Qureshi tied the knot with her long-time friend Sarang Qazi in January 2020. After two years of marriage, the couple welcomed their son Cyrus in January 2022.