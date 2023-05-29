Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks fans from Pakistan for boosting “FUBAR” to no. 1 on Netflix

Schwarzenegger said such opportunities were not available during his earlier career in 1980s-90s

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Action superstar and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed gratitude to his fans in Pakistan for their love and support as his recently released TV show "FUBAR" gained significant popularity in the South Asian country.

"FUBAR" reached the top spot on the streaming site Netflix in Pakistan, prompting Schwarzenegger to acknowledge his fans enthusiasm from Pakistan.

In response to a tweet from a Pakistani fan sharing the show's success in Pakistan, Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, conveyed his appreciation by saying, "Thank you to my fans in Pakistan!" This marks Schwarzenegger's first appearance in a television series, where he not only stars but also serves as an executive producer for the action-comedy spy show "FUBAR."

Created by Nick Santora, the series premiered on May 25th. Schwarzenegger portrays the character of Luke Brunner, a seasoned CIA operative who is on the verge of retirement. However, his plans are interrupted when he is assigned one final undercover mission, which involves rescuing his own daughter.

According to Netflix, the show explores universal family dynamics against a backdrop of espionage, action, and humour.

Schwarzenegger expressed his excitement about the project, mentioning that such opportunities were not available during his earlier career in the '80s and '90s, after movies like "Conan the Barbarian" and "Terminator" launched him to fame. He described the series as a blend of chaos and enjoyment, with intense life-and-death moments intertwined with laugh-out-loud funny scenes.