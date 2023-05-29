Hasnain Lehri and Nimra Jacob's bitter clash reportedly exacerbated into assault

Both the celebrities accused each other of misbehaving

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A video of a heated argument between two well-known models of the Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Hasnain Lehri and Nimra Jacob, went viral on social media.

According to reports, both models Nimra and Hasnain participated in the Taxpo Fashion Show, where the backstage altercation between the two artists escalated.

Nimra was filming a video of Hasnain, when he came to know about it. According to the model Nimra, Hasnain snatched her mobile phone and slapped her while taking the phone.

It was reported that the organizers tried to resolve the fight and separate them, but both models stuck to their positions.

In the video, Hasnain Lehri can be heard shouting, saying that making someone's video is unacceptable. Other models can be heard saying to him, "Hassanain how can you slap someone? Give Nimra her phone back!"

On the other hand, Nimra spoke to media representatives and said that Hasnain raised his hand against her and also took her phone. During that time, Nimra questioned the security measures for models.

The police were also called to the venue, and they escorted Hasnain Lehri outside. Hasnain was later seen to explaining his stance to police officers.