PEMRA issues warning over contended content in 'Tere Bin'

The regulatory authority instructed the production team to remove the contentious material

29 May,2023 03:37 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has taken notice over the controversial content of the drama serial "Tere Bin" starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi.

A promotional video of the drama went viral on social media, depicting scenes of violence between Wahaj and Yumna, which stirred up public sentiment.

After severe criticism from viewers, slight editing was done to the audio of the video, but the footage remained intact. However the latest development was unveiled when PEMRA issued an official warning to the drama producers and cautioned them against disseminating inappropriate content, citing violations of electronic media regulations.

The regulatory authority has instructed the production team to remove the contentious material and strictly directed them not to publish such content in the future, the producers were also warned about strict action in case of non-compliance.