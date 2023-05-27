In-focus

Asim Azhar faces body shaming over recent concert photos

Entertainment

The trend of body shaming celebrities is prevailing despite many campaigns to eradicate it

 LAHORE (Web Desk) - Singer Asim Azhar faced body shaming from fans after sharing concert photos.

Eminent singer Asim Azhar, currently residing in America, shared a picture of him during a concert on his social media account, the singer appeared obese  in the said picture. 

 

