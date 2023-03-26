2nd death anniversary of scriptwriter Haseena Moin being observed on Sunday

26 March,2023 02:06 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The second death anniversary of Pakistani dramatist, playwright and scriptwriter, Haseena Moin is being observed on Sunday.

She was born on 20 November in 1941 at Kanpur, United Provinces of British India and after independence of Pakistan in 1947, migrated with her family to Pakistan.

Haseena Moin wrote several plays for stage, radio, and television.

She was the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.

She wrote Pakistan's first original script Kiran Kahani aired in the early-1970s. Before this, PTV relied on novel-based scripts for dramas.

Haseena Moeen is considered to be the best playwright and dramatist Pakistan has ever witnessed.

She passed away on this day in 2021 in Karachi.