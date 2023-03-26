Pakistani celebrities share pictures from their seher and aftaar

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani celebrities share pictures from their seher and aftaar

Pakistani celebrities have been giving insight into their Ramadan routine.

26 March,2023 09:14 am

ISLAMABAD, (Online) - The holy month of Ramadan has just started and Muslims across the world are happy and excited about it. They are seeking Allah’s forgiveness and are praying for his countless blessings. Well, Pakistanis love to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with due respect. They love to share the excitement of their sahoor and Aftaars with their fans.

Lately, a lot of Pakistani celebrities have been giving insight into their Ramadan routine by sharing their sahoor and aftaar timing’s pictures. Many celebrities are sharing the pictures of their food as well.

Have a look at the pictures of the celebrities while sharing their happiness related to the month of Ramadan:

Saba Qamar shared the story from her kitchen while cooking the food.

Aijaz Aslam gave tips with the pictures of his ‘Seher and Aftaar’ food.

Well, Asim Azhar shared sehri’s post while having Lassi in Lahore. Ushna Shah’s husband shared her picture before Aftaar.

Momina Mustehsan posted a story as well.

Urwa Hocane also posted a picture of her Aftaar.