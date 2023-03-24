Faizan Sheikh wishes Ramazan to fans saying prayers are still free

24 March,2023 11:19 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Faizan Sheikh congratulated his fans on Ramazan by sharing a post about rising inflation and increase in taxes.

After the sighting of the Ramazan moon, Faizan Shaikh shared an Instagram story in which it was written that "even though Hajj has become expensive, you don't have to worry, it is obligatory only on those who can afford it, the prayer is still free."

The actor’s Instagram story further stated that 'Zakat rate has not increased yet, Ramazan fasting, recitation of Quran, taraweeh and zikr are also tax free.'