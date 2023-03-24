GCU confers Life Achievement Award on singer Shafqat Amanat Ali

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday conferred prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on eminent singer Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan during a grand ceremony at the Bukhari Auditorium GCU here.

The award was presented to the musician by Vice Chancellor (VC) GCU Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi amidst captivating performances of his iconic songs by the university's Nazir Ahmed Music Society.

Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan also joined the GCU music society and enthralled the audience with scintillating renditions of some of his popular singles, including the all-time classic "Mitwa."VC Prof. Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi said GCU Lahore recognized outstanding achievements and lifelong work of ten distinguished alumni from various domains through the Lifetime Achievement Awards this year. He further said these awards for alumni also inspire our younger generations.

Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan shared his college memories and expressed gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Asghar Zaidi and the Nazir Ahmed Music Society for this wonderful tribute. He hoped that his struggle to achieve excellence in music wouldn't stop after this award. He appreciated the policy of Vice Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi of supporting his students. Shafqat was also a recipient of Roll of Honor in music from the GCU Lahore during his student days.