Eminent singer Atif Aslam blessed with a baby-girl

Atif Aslam shares a picture of her newborn at social media sites

24 March,2023 07:24 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Although, Famous Singer Atif Aslam is reticent about his personal life in public. However, this time the singer was over-joyed, by the birth of a daughter and shared a picture of her on social media



Atif termed his newborn as “The Queen of his heart” and seemed thankful that both his wife and her daughter are now in good health. Atif says, he was anxiously waiting for this blessed moment. The singer also requested the audience to remember the couple in their prayers amid the holy month.



Atif named her daughter “Haleema’’ which means “a patient person”. Haleema is the third child of Atif’s family. Moreover, the singer also conveyed ramazan greetings of her newborn for the audience. Fans and other showbiz celebrities congratulated Atif on this memorable moment.