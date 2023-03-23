Nora Fatehi greets fans on arrival of Ramazan

23 March,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Moroccan-born Bollywood superstar Nora Fatehi, who needs no introduction as in very short period she had bagged immense popularity.

In connection with the arrival of Ramazan, Nora had felicitated her Muslim fans. She shared a post on Instagram in which she dropped a video in which she is seen putting up whitish ethnic ensemble, layering up with the dupatta, having almost the same colour.

To greet fans on the arrival of the blessed month, Nora opted to drop a crescent emoji.

Fans, who were excited to observe the month of blessings also penned their comments and greeted Nora on the arrival of Ramazan.

