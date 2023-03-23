Jemima Goldsmith lauds Ramadan in Pakistan as the best of her life

23 March,2023 05:46 pm

UNITED KINGDOM (Web Desk) - British producer Jemima Goldsmith on Thursday took to twitter to share her thoughts on the Islamic holy month of Ramadan stating that the Ramadan she spent in Pakistan was the best of her life.

Goldsmith, who was married to Pakistani politician Imran Khan from 1995 to 2004, expressed her feelings about Ramadan, saying that it was "a month not just of fasting but also of good intentions & trying to be a better person - no gossiping, swearing, boasting or lying."

The producer went on to describe Ramadan as a time for "contemplation, charity, kindness, forgiveness, family & jalebis," a traditional South Asian sweet treat.

Goldsmith, who has been vocal about her love for Pakistan and its culture in the past, also took the opportunity to extend her felicitations on the arrival of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. The month is known for its emphasis on spiritual renewal, charity, and good deeds.