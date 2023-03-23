Mehmood Aslam denounces rumours of his death

23 March,2023 11:34 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Famous actor Mehmood Aslam released a video message on the rumors about himself taking rounds on the internet.

In the video, Mehmood Aslam denied the rumors saying that I am alive and well, my family and friends were disturbed by the false news.

Mehmood Aslam said verification is very important before spreading the news of someone's death as it causes distress among people.

A Facebook user for the sake of “fun” posted about the “bulbulay” star online stating that the actor passed “a smile,” with a black and white picture of the actor beneath the caption, which immediately went viral online as netizens mistook it for his death rumors and started resharing it with “RIP” and condolence captions.