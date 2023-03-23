Adnan Siddiqui wishes Ramazan to fans

Put AC's cloth on the TV.

23 March,2023 11:16 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The sighting of the moon was announced after a long consultation and confirmation of testimonies as the moon of Ramazan has been sighted in Pakistan and the first fast is being observed on Thursday, March 23.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui has shared a video on the occasion of Ramazan. In the video, it can be seen that Adnan Siddiqui is sitting on the sofa watching TV and a person comes running to him and gives the good news of the sight of the moon.

On this, Adnan Siddiqui immediately gets up and puts on the cap placed on the table and calls out to his servant, "Put AC's cloth on the TV."

Later, he congratulates his viewers on Ramazan and says may Allah accept the prayers of all people.