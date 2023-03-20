Amna Butt: an artist that continues to inspire

Amna Butt: an artist that continues to inspire

20 March,2023 10:11 pm

Minaal Mohsin Maan

Amna Butt is quickly taking over the art world one gut-wrenching piece at a time.

Her artwork features large scale paintings with mixed media textures and bold strokes that embody the essence of expressionism. Her forte lies in impulsive pouring and dripping techniques, which she believes stem from the unconscious mind.

She trained at various prestigious institutions and under the mentorship of senior artists. Despite starting in the comfort of her own room, she is now the CEO of her own art gallery, The Art Room.

The Art Room is an art gallery unlike any other, where every visitor is treated with the utmost care and the whole experience is elevated by the majestic works of Art on the walls. It truly feels like something out of another world as one can not help but get lost in her art. The pieces are curated for each individual and so Amna truly depicts the emotions of each person on the canvas.

Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, she managed to overcome them and establish herself as a prominent figure in the art world today. Her story is marked by obstacles, but it's an inspirational one that's likely to motivate a new generation of artists while highlighting the healing potential of art.

Amna is quickly carving a name for herself because of her passion for the canvas and paints and her inspiration from nature and love and her art that leaves viewers in awe simply because of how it depicts human emotions.

Her work aims to express her inner world and emotions through conceptualism, abstract expressionism, and creating a connection with the viewer. Amna also holds a deep love for scents.

"I think of them as triggers for memories and emotions, " she said when asked about the reason she is inspired by them. When asked about which artist she admires most Amna expressed her admiration for the late artist Pollock, whom she would have loved to paint with. She already has a painting by her late teacher, Imran Sultan, displayed next to her own artwork.

She also emphasized that pursuing art solely as a pastime is insufficient to achieve success as an artist. People do take up Art as a hobby and it does help them feel good, but to truly become an expert, one must invest time and energy.

To truly excel in this field, one must engage in ongoing and dedicated practice, as well as actively experimenting and maintaining consistency. She asserts that without these efforts, success is unattainable.

With regards to her own art, she states that its versatility serves to convey the depth of her emotions, providing a medium for immediate expression rather than mere illustration.

Her journey also continues to serve as an inspiration to emerging artists and to remind them that it is okay to not have it all right away.

Amna started off from a single room and now has her own studio. It took time, constancy and determination but the reward was just as sweet. Moreover, her journey also reminds us that it is okay to be different, because sometimes, that is where your real talent lies.

Amna's artwork stands out for its capacity to capture not only physical features like faces and buildings, but entire life histories. Her inquisitiveness about people's personal journeys and stories drives her artistic approach.

In her own words, "I depict emotions. I experience, express, and honor emotions through my art. When words fail, I paint. When life becomes arduous, I paint. When narratives are left unheard, I paint.

When love calls out, I paint." Amna takes people’s emotions and puts them on a canvas so that the painting is essentially a reflection of each person. Sometimes words alone are not enough to express how we feel and that is where Amna’s art comes in.

Her art fills the void that words can not and makes you feel truly seen and heard. Acknowledged and validated.

When we asked her to describe her work in three words, she said, "Conceptualism. Abstract Expressionism. " These three words are what her art is all about.

Amna Butt, although a relatively new name in the art world, is rapidly gaining fame and recognition for her pieces and it is evident that viewers will fall in love with her work at first sight, just like we did.