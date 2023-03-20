GCU to host presentation of Kamran Shahid's 'Huay Tum Ajnabi' on March 21

Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar, Asim Azhar have sung movie's songs

20 March,2023 07:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A special presentation of prominent journalist Kamran Shahid’s directorial debut film “Huay Tum Ajnabi’ will be hosted by the Government College University (GCU) on Tuesday.

The movie’s music, including a song by veteran Sufi singer Abida Parveen, will also be launched at the event scheduled at 12pm. The university has completed all the arrangements in this regard. Known singers Ali Zafar and Asim Azhar have also sung songs for the movie.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi will honour the event as chief guest and the film’s star cast including Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sohail Ahmed, Sadia Khan and Nadeem Mandvivala will also shine at the event.

Taking to Twitter, GCU VC invited Ravians to attend the special presentaion of the movie that revolves around the history of former East Pakistan.

Earlier, the movie’s trailer was released on Feb 11 which has garnered over 3 million views on Youtube and is getting continuous praise by the cinema fraternity. The movie is set to be released on Eidul Fitr 2023.